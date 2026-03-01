זירת הנפילה בבית שמש תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

Nine people were killed on Sunday in Beit Shemesh following a direct missile impact.

Medical teams treated two victims in serious condition, three in moderate condition, and another 18 who were lightly injured. Rescue and security crews continue to operate on the scene to search for and tend to additional victims. According to Beit Shemesh Mayor Shmuel Greenberg, 20 individuals are still unaccounted for.

The missile struck the roof of a shelter where people had gathered in response to the red alert sirens.

It was also reported that in the latest barrage, a 50-year-old man was moderately injured by shrapnel in a community in central Israel.

Police English-language Spokesman Dean Elsdunne spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the scene: "The world knows that the Iranian regime doesn't have a problem targeting its own civilians, and here you can see that they don't have a problem targeting our civilians as well."

MDA EMT Yosef Laufer: “Upon receiving the report at MDA’s 101 dispatch center about a missile strike on several buildings with significant destruction, large numbers of ambulances and mobile intensive care units were dispatched to the scene. When we arrived, we saw extensive damage and residents who had been rescued from the building. We provided medical treatment to several casualties, including a 10-year-old girl in serious condition, as well as a number of other injured individuals with varying degrees of injuries. MDA teams remain at the scene to continue treating additional casualties who have not yet been rescued."

זירת הנפילה בבית שמש תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

The IDF stated: "Home Front Command search and rescue forces, together with numerous medical teams and a helicopter for casualty evacuation, are currently operating at the impact site in Beit Shemesh. The Commander of the Home Front Command is on his way to the scene."

"The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit clarifies that following a review, the early warning system functioned as planned and was activated in the Beit Shemesh area of impact. The circumstances of the impact are under review," the IDF stated.

credit: איחוד הצלה

credit: איחוד הצלה

credit: זק"א

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

credit: יואב דודקביץ/TPS

credit: יואב דודקביץ/TPS

credit: יואב דודקביץ/TPS

credit: יואב דודקביץ/TPS

credit: יואב דודקביץ/TPS

credit: יואב דודקביץ/TPS

credit: יואב דודקביץ/TPS

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל