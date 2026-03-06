Gal, widow of Sgt. 1st Class Itai Moreno, a Maglan Unit soldier who was killed in a battle with terrorists in Zikim during the early days of the war against Hamas in Gaza, has announced her engagement.

In a post, she wrote, "I have merited to discover that my heart knows how to expand and love more; thank G-d we are engaged."

Moreno, 24, was killed in combat with terrorists in Zikim just days after the October 7 massacre. His death occurred seventeen years after the death of his uncle, Emanuel Moreno.

An hour and a half before the deadly encounter in the south, Itai managed to meet his father, who had come to the area to volunteer. The meeting between the two was coincidental, and neither of them imagined it would be their last.