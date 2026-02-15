President Isaac Herzog met on Sunday with families of victims of murder and crime in Arab society. The President listened to the families’ painful accounts and emphasized that this rampant violence and organized crime are eroding the foundations of Israeli society. President Herzog reaffirmed that this rise in violence constitutes a national state of emergency and a moral stain on Israeli society.

Miriam Malham, who lost her late aunt Inan, said: “My aunt was murdered in a horrific manner by her ex-husband. She went to the police after he threatened to burn her; they did not help her and did nothing, and two days later he burned her to death. Now two children are left orphaned, without a mother and without a father. I came here to say that I know the police and the state have the tools. Mr. President, we need your help and we appreciate this meeting."

Kassem Awad, who lost his late son Dr. Abdullah, recounted “My son was murdered in cold blood. He was a substitute physician at that clinic. He was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. The answers from the police have been very, very disappointing-a case of mistaken identity. We need your help, and the help of the Jewish sector-join us."

President Isaac Herzog told them “Each such loss is an entire world destroyed. It is an inconceivable reality that since the beginning of the year, 48 citizens of the State of Israel have been murdered in Arab society. This is a stain on the State of Israel and a national security and social challenge of the highest order, incumbent upon us all."

“This reality requires all authorities to act decisively and with the highest priority to eradicate this terrible phenomenon. There are laws that must enable the police and law enforcement authorities to bring criminals to justice and ensure severe punishment."

“From here, I give voice to the cry of the families who have lost children, spouses, grandchildren, uncles, and nephews and nieces. Enough. This must stop now, before the violence spreads to every street in the country."