The funeral for fallen Yasam fighter Ran Gvili will take place Wednesday, after his body was identified by Israeli forces and returned to Israel for burial on Monday night.

The funeral procession will depart from the Shura Base near Ramla, and move towards Meitar, where Gvili lived. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog will speak at the funeral, alongside Gvili's family.

The Gvili family left for the Shura Camp accompanied by a police convoy. From Shura, the procession will travel via Highway 60, Highway 6, and the Nesher Interchange, continuing on Route 431 to the base. The funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m., when the coffin will leave the Shura base and return to Meitar along the same route.

The main eulogy ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the field adjacent to the Meitar Sports Center. At 2:30 p.m., the burial ceremony will take place at the local cemetery, with limited attendance and no media presence.

Police announced that beginning at 8:00 a.m., vehicular entry into Meitar will be permitted only for residents (with ID) and authorized vehicles.

The gates to the eulogy area will open at 10:30 a.m., and a shuttle system will operate from the parking area at the entrance to the town to the ceremony site. Entry will be limited to approximately 2,000 people for safety reasons.

Police emphasized that entry to the eulogy area will not be permitted for individuals carrying weapons, except for police officers and approved security personnel.

“Staff Sgt. Rani Gvili, a hero of Israel, went out to fight for the people of Israel on October 7, risked his life, and returned last for a proper burial," police said.

The public is invited to stand along the procession route and pay their final respects.