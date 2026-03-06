A new poll showed that if elections were held today, the Likud party would gain only a single Knesset seat.

The poll, conducted for Maariv, indicated that the Likud would win 27 seats, making it the largest party in the Knesset by a significant margin. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's party would win 21 seats, making it the second-largest party.

Third-largest would be MK Gadi Eisenkot's "Yashar!" party with 14 seats, followed by the "Democrats," a Labor-Meretz merger, with 10 seats.

Otzma Yehudit would win nine seats, while Sephardic-haredi Shas and Yisrael Beytenu would win eight seats each. Ashekenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would win its usual seven seats, Yesh Atid would win six, and the Arab parties - Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am (United Arab List) would win five seats each.

The "Reservists," Religious Zionism, Blue and White, and Balad would all fail to pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the current coalition would win 51 seats, while the anti-Netanyahu parties would win 59 seats. The remaining 10 seats would be held by the Arab parties, which traditionally do not join any coalition.