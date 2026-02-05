Brigadier General (Res.) Ofer Winter is seen as someone who could bring change to the political system, but a poll by the "Madgam" institute published by Channel 12 News shows that Winter’s candidacy at the head of a party does not bring him past the electoral threshold.

In a scenario where Winter runs alone, he even harms the Religious Zionism party, effectively sharing the same pool of votes with it.

In another scenario considered, if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 26 seats, Naftali Bennett’s party would get 23, the Democrats 11, Yesh Atid 10, Shas 9, Yisrael Beytenu 8, Otzma Yehudit 8, Yesh Atid 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta'al 5, and Ra’am 5.

In this situation, the Religious Zionism party, the Reservists, Balad, and Blue and White do not pass the electoral threshold. The right-wing bloc wins 50 seats, compared to 60 for the current government's opponents.

In a situation where the Joint Arab List runs together, it takes seats from the left-wing bloc. In such a scenario, the coalition remains with 50 seats and the opposition bloc achieves 58.