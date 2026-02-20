Two polls published on Thursday evening present different pictures of the political map in Israel, with significant gaps in the distribution of seats and the balance between the blocs.

According to a poll by Channel 14, Likud, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, maintains its position as the largest party in Israel with 34 seats. The Joint List receives 13 seats, and Naftali Bennett’s party rises to 11 seats.

Shas receives 10 seats, followed by United Torah Judaism, the Democrats, and the Yashar party, led by Gadi Eisenkot, each with 9 seats.

Yisrael Beytenu and Otzma Yehudit each receive 8 seats, Yesh Atid has 5 seats, and the Religious Zionist has 4. Blue and White does not pass the electoral threshold, receiving only 2.1%. According to the poll, the right-wing bloc has a majority of 65 seats.

On the other hand, a poll by Channel 12 News presents a different picture. Likud receives 27 seats, while the "Bennett 2026" party, led by Naftali Bennett, has 21 seats. The Democrats, led by Yair Golan, have 11 seats, and Yashar has 10.

Further down the list: Shas, Yisrael Beytenu, and Otzma Yehudit each have 9 seats, Yesh Atid and United Torah Judaism each have 7 seats, and Ra’am and Hadash-Ta’al each have 5 seats.

Below the electoral threshold: Blue and White, the Religious Zionist Party, the Reservists, and Balad.

According to the bloc map in the Channel 12 News poll, the parties in the opposition win 68 seats, including 10 for the Arab parties, while the parties in the coalition stand at 52 seats.