A Channel 14 poll published on Thursday evening presents an updated picture of the seat distribution and prime ministerial preferences, assuming elections were held today. The data shows a slight strengthening of the right-wing bloc, led by Likud, which now holds 66 seats.

According to the poll, the Likud Party receives 35 seats. The Joint List, following the merger of the Arab parties, stands at 13 seats, making it the second-largest party. Naftali Bennett’s party, Shas, and the Democrats each drop one seat compared to last week, with 10 seats each.

United Torah Judaism maintains its strength with 9 seats, while Yisrael Beytenu remains at 8 seats. Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party gains two seats, bringing it to 8. Otzma Yehudit receives 7 seats, the Religious Zionist Party rises by one seat to 5, and Yesh Atid increases to 5 seats, compared to 4 in the previous poll. Blue and White does not cross the electoral threshold.

In terms of blocs, the coalition bloc wins 66 seats, the opposition bloc stands at 41 seats, and the Arab parties earn 13 seats.

Regarding the prime ministerial race, Benjamin Netanyahu leads with 57%, gaining strength after his visit to Washington. Naftali Bennett follows with 19%, Gadi Eisenkot has 13%, Yair Lapid holds 5%, Avigdor Liberman has 4%, and Benny Gantz has 2%.