US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and CENTCOM Commander, Admiral Brad Cooper, conducted a press conference on Thursday in which they provided an update about Operation Epic Fury in Iran.

Hegseth said the operation has inflicted major damage on Iran’s military capabilities, praising American forces for conducting “devastating, precise strikes" during the campaign.

Speaking about the ongoing operation, Hegseth commended the leadership of Cooper and CENTCOM forces directing the effort.

“In just days of Operation Epic Fury, you and your team have delivered nothing short of devastating, precise strikes, taking out the better part of Iran's navy, making it combat ineffective, neutralizing missile sites and launchers, and establishing total dominance over the skies we fly over and seas we fly over," Hegseth said, adding, “Our forces are executing with unmatched skill, and the mission is advancing decisively."

The Secretary warned that Iran’s leadership is misjudging American resolve.

“Iran is hoping that we cannot sustain this, which is a really bad miscalculation for the IRGC and Iran," said Hegseth, who stressed that US forces have the weapons and resources needed to sustain the operation.

“Our commitment to our mission objectives only increases as our advantages continue to increase. We've got no shortage of munitions. “Our stockpiles of defensive and offensive weapons allow us to sustain this campaign as long as we need to."

Hegseth added that the campaign is still expanding and that additional combat power will soon be brought to bear.

“Our capabilities, we have only just begun to fight, and fight decisively," he stated. “If you think you've seen something, just wait. The amount of combat power that's still flowing, that's still coming, that we'll be able to project over Iran, is a multiples of what it currently is right now."

He also highlighted coordination with the IDF as part of the campaign and emphasized that US forces have broad authority to carry out the mission.

“And we have no shortage of authorities. The Admiral knows we have clear objectives with maximum authorities on the battlefield. The dumb, politically correct wars of the past were the opposite of what we're doing here." “They had vague objectives with restrictive, minimalist rules of engagement. No more."

Hegseth concluded by saying the US will determine the pace and duration of the operation.

“Our capabilities are overwhelming and gathering still, as are those of our Israeli partners. Our munitions are full up, and our will is iron clad, which means our timeline is ours and ours alone to control. As long as it takes to ensure the United States of America achieves these objectives."

Cooper said that US forces have struck hundreds of targets inside Iran as Operation Epic Fury continues into its sixth day.

“We are now starting our sixth day of a historic mission to eliminate Iran's ability to threaten Americans," Cooper said, adding, “We are at full speed ahead in executing orders given by leadership in Washington."

Cooper said President Donald Trump and Hegseth have set clear objectives for the campaign.

“The President and Secretary Hexeth have been crystal clear in their expectations, and we are at a high level of execution," he stated, noting that US military pressure is steadily weakening Iran’s capabilities.

“As described by the Secretary and earlier this week by me, US combat power is building as Iranian combat power declines. Our air dominance allows us to hit Iran's center of gravity with overwhelming power and reach," said Cooper.

He noted that US bomber aircraft have conducted extensive strikes across Iran.

“In just the last 72 hours, America's bomber force has struck nearly 200 targets deep inside of Iran, including around Tehran. And in just the last hour, US B-2 bombers dropped dozens of 2,000-pound penetrator bombs targeting deeply buried ballistic missile launchers."

Cooper also said US forces struck Iranian command capabilities tied to space and missile operations.

“Notably, we have also struck Iran's equivalent of Space Command, which degrades their ability to threaten Americans."

He added that Iranian attacks have sharply declined since the start of the operation. “Ballistic missile attacks have decreased by 90 percent since day one. Drone attacks have decreased by 83 percent since day one."

At sea, Cooper said US strikes against the Iranian Navy have intensified. “You may have heard the President say just a little while ago that we have sunk or destroyed 24 ships. That was true at the moment. We're now up over 30 ships. And in just the last few hours, we hit an Iranian drone carrier ship, roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier. And as we speak, it's on fire."

Cooper said the mission is now expanding to dismantle Iran’s missile production capabilities.

“The President gave us another task, to raise or level Iran's ballistic missile industrial base. So we're not just hitting what they have, we're destroying their ability to rebuild," Cooper stated. “As we transition to the next phase of this operation, we will systemically dismantle Iran's missile production capability for the future, and that's absolutely in progress."

He said US forces remain prepared to continue the campaign.

“This is going to take some time, but our forces are well-supplied, as the Secretary said, and we are absolutely ready to prosecute this mission decisively."

Cooper added that US and partner forces have destroyed many Iranian air defense systems during the operation.

“Our combined joint forces have relentlessly destroyed Iran's air defenses over the past few days, and they've continued hunting for more systems to kill."

He also highlighted coordination with regional partners.

“Our air defenders are operating at the very top of their game - I couldn't be prouder - shoulder to shoulder with our partners in the region, in many cases, providing the most integrated air defense network in Middle East history."

Cooper concluded by saying the campaign will continue alongside Israel. “We are fighting to win. Through combined US and Israeli combat power, we will continue decimating Iran's ability to project power outside its borders. And if I can just conclude by saying a strong salute to the brave men and women who are out on the pointy edge of this, really doing exceptional work. I just couldn't be prouder, and I know the American people share in that same pride."