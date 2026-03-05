מטוסי קרב בדרכם לתקיפה באיראן צילום: דובר צה"ל

About 90 Israeli Air Force fighter jets, guided by IDF Intelligence, completed the 12th wave of strikes Thursday morning against Iranian terror regime infrastructure in Tehran and across Iran.

During the operation, approximately 200 munitions were dropped on around 40 different targets connected to the Iranian regime’s security apparatus.

According to the IDF, the strikes were carried out under the direction of the Military Intelligence Directorate and focused on the regime’s security infrastructure.

In the strikes in the Alborz province, the headquarters of the Iranian terror regime's special unit responsible for all internal security forces in the area was targeted. The headquarters commands and direct all of the Iranian regime’s armed units in the province.

In other areas in Tehran, the IDF struck additional targets belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the Basij organization, as well as a central command center for the armed Internal Security forces.

Dozens of command centers and additional sites that served the regime for storing and producing various types of weapons were also struck.

"The IDF continues to further dismantle and degrade the Iranian terror regime in Tehran," a military statement concluded.