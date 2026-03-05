The US Central Command (CENTCOM) pushed back against a series of claims made by the Iranian regime regarding the ongoing conflict, dismissing them as false and misleading.

In a statement released on social media, CENTCOM said Iranian officials had circulated several reports about alleged successes against US forces, including claims that American troops were withdrawing from the region, that an American destroyer had been sunk, that US fighter aircraft had been shot down, and that dozens of US Marines had been killed.

CENTCOM said none of these claims are accurate.

According to the command, US forces are in fact expanding their operations and striking targets deeper inside Iranian airspace as the campaign continues.

The statement also reported that American forces have destroyed more than 20 vessels belonging to the Iranian regime using combined firepower from air, land, and sea platforms.

CENTCOM added that over the course of four days of operations, US military activity has significantly reduced Iran’s offensive capabilities. The command said Iranian drone launches have dropped by roughly 73 percent, while ballistic missile launches have fallen by about 86 percent.

The update concluded by emphasizing the reach and strength of US military capabilities, stating that American power projection remains unmatched as operations continue in the region.