US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Admiral Brad Cooper provided an operational update on Operation Epic Fury on Tuesday, saying the United States and its partners have carried out extensive strikes against Iranian military capabilities in the first days of the campaign.

Cooper began by expressing condolences for American service members killed during the operation and offered prayers for those wounded. “First, I'd like to express my deepest condolences to the families and teammates of the extraordinary Americans who have been killed in action. And I'd also like to extend our prayers for a speedy recovery to the wounded."

He said the operation was ordered by President Donald Trump Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to eliminate Iran’s ability to threaten Americans “as they've been doing for nearly half a century."

According to Cooper, more than 50,000 troops, 200 fighter aircraft, two aircraft carriers and US bombers are currently participating in the operation, with additional capabilities being deployed. He described the deployment as the largest US buildup in the Middle East in a generation.

“In the opening hours of Operation Epic Fury, US Central Command forces, together with Israel, delivered overwhelming and unprecedented strikes into Iran," Cooper said.

“The first 24 hours of this operation were nearly double the scale, and we continued with 24-7 strikes into Iran from seabed to space and cyberspace."

Less than 100 hours into the operation, Cooper said US forces had already struck nearly 2,000 targets using more than 2,000 munitions.

He said the strikes have significantly damaged Iran’s air defenses and destroyed hundreds of ballistic missiles, launchers and drones. “And in simple terms, we're focused on shooting all the things that can shoot at us."

Cooper said US B-2 and B-1 bombers carried out what he described as uncontested surgical strikes against missile facilities deep inside Iran, and that a B-52 bomber force later targeted ballistic missile command and control posts.

He also reported heavy damage to Iran’s naval forces. “We are also sinking the Iranian Navy - the entire Navy. Thus far, we've destroyed 17 Iranian ships, including the most operational Iranian submarine that now has a hole in its side."

Cooper said that for decades Iran has harassed international shipping but that currently “there is not a single Iranian ship underway in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, or Gulf of Oman."

He added that US forces are continuing dynamic targeting operations aimed at eliminating Iran’s remaining mobile ballistic missile launchers.

According to Cooper, Iran has responded by launching more than 500 ballistic missiles and more than 2,000 drones. “To be clear, Iran is indiscriminately targeting civilians as they launch these missiles and drones. You've seen it on TV. The evidence is crystal clear and overwhelming."

Despite those attacks, Cooper said Iran’s ability to strike US forces and their partners is declining while coalition combat power continues to grow. “My overall operational assessment is that we are ahead of our game plan."

He said naval forces have launched waves of cruise missiles against Iranian command and control systems and air defense capabilities, while carrier strike groups are pressuring Iranian forces from the sea.

US air forces, Cooper said, continue to carry out large numbers of airstrikes in Iran alongside Israeli forces. “Operationally, the two most powerful air forces in the world, the US and Israel, are dominating the skies of the world's largest state sponsor of terror."

Cooper also highlighted the use of long-range precision strike missiles known as prisms by the US Army, marking the first time they have been used in combat.

In addition, US Central Command’s drone task force launched numerous one-way attack drones during the operation. “These drones were originally an Iranian design. We took them back to America, made them better, and fired them right back at Iran."

He said the military’s objectives remain clear and that operations will continue. “Our military objectives are crystal clear, and our people are executing an immensely complex and historic mission with relentless lethality, conviction, and professionalism. And we've just begun."