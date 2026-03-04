US Central Command has released operational footage showing the launch of a missile from the HIMARS system during Operation Epic Fury (known in Israel as Operation Roaring Lion), reported the Israel Defense website.

The video shows a missile launch with characteristics consistent with the Precision Strike Missile, or PrSM. If confirmed, it would mark the first operational use of the new generation US surface- to-surface missile in strikes targeting Iranian assets.

Analysts reviewing the footage quoted by Israel Defense said the missile appears longer and slimmer than the ATACMS missile that is typically launched from the HIMARS system. The proportions seen in the video match the known dimensions of the PrSM, which allows two missiles to be carried in a single launch pod instead of the single ATACMS missile per pod.

The US Army has not publicly confirmed the missile type used in the strike. However, the release of the footage as part of operations targeting Iranian assets has led analysts to assess that the missile may have been deployed operationally for the first time.

The PrSM was developed under the US Army’s long-range precision fires modernization program. The system is intended to replace the ATACMS missile, which has been in service since the 1990s, and extend the strike range available to ground forces.

The new missile can engage targets at ranges of up to about 500 kilometers, compared with roughly 300 kilometers for ATACMS, according to Israel Defense. The extended range allows forces to launch from greater standoff distances while still striking strategic targets such as command centers, logistical infrastructure and missile launch sites.

In addition to its increased range, the missile has a slimmer but longer design that enables two missiles to be carried in a single launcher pod. The PrSM carries a smaller warhead of about 91 kilograms and relies on improved accuracy to achieve operational effects while reducing collateral damage.

Serial production of the missile began in July of last year. The initial contract covered the delivery of 282 missiles between 2023 and 2025. A subsequent expanded order calls for an additional 1,296 missiles to be produced through 2029 as the US Army transitions to the new system.