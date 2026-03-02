US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday published footage of its strikes on Iran’s ballistic missile program as part of Operation Epic Fury.

“The Iranian regime's reckless use and proliferation of ballistic missiles have been a dangerous threat for decades. Now, at the President's direction, US forces are eliminating the threat," it said.

It later published additional footage of strikes in Iran and wrote, “US forces are taking bold action to eliminate imminent threats posed by the Iranian regime. Strikes continue."

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump commented on the operation in Iran, vowing continued action until all objectives are met.

“Combat operations continue at this time in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved. We have very strong objectives," Trump said.

Warning against Iran’s military capabilities, the President stated, “An Iranian regime armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons would be a dire threat to every American." He continued, “We cannot allow a nation that raises terrorist armies to possess such weapons would allow them to extort the world to their evil will. Not going to let it happen. We're not happening to us, and we're not going to let it happen to others."

Issuing a direct warning, Trump declared, “I once again urge the Revolutionary Guard, the Iranian military, police to lay down your arms and receive full immunity or face certain death. It will be certain death. Won't be pretty."