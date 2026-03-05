Behind the IDF's wave of strikes deep inside Iran are also ground crews working continuously to keep the aircraft operational, including haredi technicians serving in specialized support roles.

These soldiers are responsible for critical operational tasks such as refueling aircraft, loading munitions, preparing jets for takeoff, and receiving them when they return from missions. The work is carried out around the clock as part of the ongoing operational effort.

The technicians serve within the “L’shem Shamayim" program, which enables young Haredi men to integrate into meaningful service in the Israeli Air Force while maintaining their religious way of life.

The commander of the haredi team in Squadron 109 described the unit’s role in the operation.

“We operate as required to ensure the airworthiness of the aircraft, the safety of the pilots, and the readiness of the planes for their next mission," he said.

He added that the soldiers are fully aware of the significance of their work. “We understand the importance of our role and our contribution to the success of the mission - making sure every aircraft completes its mission and returns safely."

Haredi Datak technician Photo: IDF Spokesperson