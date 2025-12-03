צפו: דור העתיד של המפקדים החרדים בצבא צילום: דובר צה"ל

The first squad commanders for the haredi Hashmonaim Brigade graduated their preparatory course Tuesday night, led by Col. A., their brigade commander.

Attending the graduation were the commanders and the graduates' families.

Around 70 soldiers completed the training, during which they underwent combat exercises in both urban and open terrain, navigation across the country, advanced professional instruction, and also took part in the fighting in Gaza.

This is the brigade’s first commanders’ course for soldiers from the haredi sector and is part of the ongoing effort to integrate haredi youth into the IDF.

The proposed Draft Law would continue these efforts, requiring the IDF to establish service tracks tailored specifically to the lifestyle of haredi-sector recruits. Under the bill, an advisory committee will be formed to evaluate the law’s implementation and report to the Knesset and the security establishment every six months.