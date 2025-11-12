ח"כ סוכות בלשכת גיוס ללא קרדיט

MK Tzvi Succot on Wednesday morning visited the Jerusalem IDF Draft Office as part of a special recruitment day for haredi military tracks.

Dozens of extremist haredim were at the site, protesting against military service.

During his visit, MK Succot spoke with the recruits, offered them encouragement ahead of their service, and handed out chocolates.

At the same time, the protesters shouted derogatory remarks at the young men entering the enlistment center and distributed flyers condemning the haredi enlistment programs.

MK Succot stated, “I came to the enlistment office in Jerusalem today to embrace and support the haredi soldiers enlisting. In the face of the shouting and contempt, we are here to tell them that an entire nation stands behind them.”