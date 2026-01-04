A newly launched bulletin by the IDF’s haredi Hashmonaim Brigade has sparked backlash in haredi communities, particularly among opponents of military conscription.

The bulletin, titled "In the Brigade," was distributed over the weekend in haredi population centers. According to the Yedioth Ahronoth daily, it features Torah teachings written by brigade commanders, personal accounts from soldiers serving in the unit, and photographs documenting operational activity.

IDF officials say the publication is intended to introduce young haredi men to the dedicated service framework developed for them within the military, while highlighting the experiences of soldiers and commanders who serve in the brigade.

However, the initiative has drawn sharp criticism in Bnei Brak and other haredi strongholds. Anti-draft activists circulated messages urging synagogue caretakers to verify whether the bulletin had been distributed on their premises and to remove what they described as “dangerous materials," warning against allowing the content to reach the wider public.

The controversy reflects ongoing tensions within Israel’s haredi community over military service and the IDF’s efforts to expand haredi enlistment through tailored frameworks.