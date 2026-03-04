הפנייה של דפרין לעם האיראני דובר צה"ל

IDF spokesman Effie Defrin delivered a public address in both Hebrew and Persian directed at the Iranian public on Wednesday.

In his message, Defrin stressed that Israel’s military actions are aimed exclusively at the “murderous terrorist regime" in Tehran and not at the people of Iran. He underscored the regime’s growing operational weakness, accusing it of exporting terror abroad while brutally repressing its own citizens.

“It is important that you know," Defrin said, “our attack is solely against the regime, the same regime whose hands are stained with the blood of Israeli women and children, that spreads terror throughout the region and the world, and that has beaten, blinded, and murdered countless victims among your own people, whose only crime was their struggle for freedom."

Defrin added that years of Iranian aggression and the regime’s support for terrorist proxies were what “dragged Iran and the region into an unnecessary war."

He further stated that despite attempts by Iranian authorities to conceal their vulnerability, Israel has already eliminated dozens of senior commanders and struck hundreds of targets across the country. “The regime will continue to lie to you and hide its weakness," he said, “but the truth is that we are determined to continue until the threat is removed."

As part of efforts to reduce civilian harm, Defrin urged Iranian citizens to follow IDF instructions issued in Persian and to stay away from military installations.

Concluding his address, he appealed directly to the Iranian people: “With your steadfastness, you are leading the world’s struggle against darkness. You cannot erase 2,500 years of magnificent culture with 47 years of terror. May the spring bring freedom, and may light overcome darkness."