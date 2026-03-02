IDF Spokesman Effie Defrin delivered a statement to the press on Monday amid the operation in Iran and Hezbollah's involvement.

According to Defrin, the IAF is simultaneously striking targets in Lebanon and Iran, sending a message to anyone who acts against Israel.

"Even at this moment, hundreds of IAF aircraft are striking Iran and Lebanon simultaneously. Whoever acts against Israel's citizens will pay with their lives."

In his statement, the spokesman also discussed launches from Lebanon into Israel overnight and made clear that the Hezbollah terrorist organization will pay a heavy price.

Defrin did not rule out a ground incursion in Lebanon and said, "We are prepared for defense and offense. All options are on the table."