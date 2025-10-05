At the initiative of the IDF Military Rabbinate and in coordination with the IDF Spokesman, a rabbi has been appointed, for the first time, for the IDF Spokesperson's Unit: Major Kobi Klein.

The step follows several complaints by soldiers and officers, which have been previously reported by Arutz Sheva, regarding the units' conduct during Shabbat and Jewish holidays.

According to complaints, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit carries out actions that are not operationally critical on Shabbat, including publishing publications, answering civilian queries, and preparing media content, even those not meant for immediate publication.

Due to the situation, the Chief Rabbi of the IDF, Brigadier General Rabbi Eyal Krim, met with IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin. During the meeting, the two agreed to appoint a rabbi to accompany the unit and provide regular halachic guidance in real-time. The IDF noted that the decision was made with the full consent and cooperation of the IDF Spokesman.

The IDF clarified that this was the first stage in a process that will take time. Sources familiar with the matter noted that this has been a longstanding issue and that the Military Rabbinate took the first possible step from its side. The IDF now says that the spokesperson’s office is required to lead the continuation of the change and implement work procedures in accordance with halachic guidelines.

With this, sources in the Military Rabbinate emphasized that the IDF Spokesman will now have to show its seriousness in implementing the work guidelines on Shabbat and holidays and lead an actual change.