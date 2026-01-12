IDF Spokesperson Effie Defrin published a statement addressing recent speculation surrounding developments in Iran and their effect on Israel.

“In recent days, many rumors have circulated regarding the situation in Iran. As has been clarified previously, the IDF is prepared defensively and remains on alert for surprise scenarios if needed. The protests in Iran are an internal matter.

"We continue to hold regular situation assessments and will update on any changes if and when they occur. I emphasize, do not believe the rumors," Defrin wrote on X.

Kan News reported that Israel is currently on standby for possible American military action in Iran. Israeli officials estimate that President Donald Trump will follow through on his threats, possibly leading to an exchange of blows with the Islamic Republic.