Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Palmachim Airbase today (Tuesday), accompanied by Minister of Defense Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

At the start of the visit, the Prime Minister received an operational briefing, and afterwards held a conversation with UAV operators and with the technical teams, praising them for their actions during Operation Roaring Lion.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated: "I am here at the Air Force base with the Minister of Defense, the IDF Chief of Staff, the commanders, and the men and women fighters, both in Air Force defense and offense, along with the technical teams supporting this operation."

He said: "I say to you sincerely, they are doing amazing work here. Chief of Staff, from you through to every soldier I see here, it is amazing work - work that does not only amaze the enemy, Minister of Defense, it amazes me as well. I believe the entire nation of Israel must salute the important work you are doing: protecting the citizens of Israel while also striking the murderers and their dispatchers in Iran."

"We continue to strike Iran with great force. Our pilots are in the skies over Iran and Tehran, and also in the skies over Lebanon. Hezbollah made a very grave mistake when it attacked us. We have already responded with great force, and we will respond with even greater, additional force. The Lebanese government must understand, and the people of Lebanon must understand, that Hezbollah is dragging them into a war that is not theirs, solely because of the death of that mass murderer with whom they have no connection. They must look out for themselves, and they would be wise to do so quickly. We will continue to do what is necessary for our defense," he added.

"We are on the fourth day of Operation Roaring Lion. We are roaring, and we are operating," Netanyahu concluded.