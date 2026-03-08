During the current war, the term "air superiority" has taken on a new, far-reaching meaning. Israel, which is facing long-distance missile attacks, is relying, among other things, on the Arrow missile defense system.

Lieutenant N., who serves as a detection and sensor management officer in the Arrow system, tells Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the daily operations to save lives and protect the citizens of Israel.

"We are effectively intercepting the missiles from Iran," she says, putting it simply. "It's a significant feeling; pride. We worked on this for a long time, we practiced for a long time. Every day, we learn something new."

The difference between the silence in the interception management center and the storm occurring outside is one of the fascinating features of her service. While the interceptor missiles fly out of the atmosphere to eliminate the threat, N. and her crew are overseeing the battle using statistics, signals, and radars. "When I do it, I'm full of adrenaline," she recounts the feelings during a launch. "It isn't easy. We do everything to defend ourselves, our friends, and family at home."

Arrow system Photo: Ministry of Defense

According to Lt. N., despite the many hours in simulators and training, nothing compares to the moment the radar detects a real launch. "At the moment of truth, it's always different. We have one goal, that is, of course, to protect our land."

The conclusion of each shift is the moment the service members see the physical significance of their hard work. "When you go outside, you suddenly see that you really protected, and it's crazy," N. says emotionally. "The adrenaline is worth everything we did, all the training, the officers' training, the entire journey that I took. You really understand the significance of what you do, that there are really people sitting at home relying on you."

She stresses that the operational success is a result of extensive teamwork, which includes not only the officer operators but also an entire system of combat support personnel. "We are sure that everything will be alright, and we are ready and prepared. We are even ready for an extended period, if needed, as long as it is needed."