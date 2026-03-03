The commander of the Ramat David Air Force Base, Colonel A., offered a glimpse into the Israeli Air Force's operations deep within Iran as part of Operation "Roaring Lion," revealing the extent of the danger faced by both air and ground crews during their mission.

"The fighter jets launched to strike the enemy with full force and destroy hundreds of objectives across Iran," he said.

Colonel A. noted that the fighter jets are operating over the skies of the Iranian capital, Tehran, while facing with significant threats: "Ground crews, pilots, and navigators at the base work around the clock, with courage, facing danger, with professionalism, and cooperation to ensure the success of the mission and to protect Israeli citizens," he said.

Air Force jets are flying "deep into enemy territory and above its capital, Tehran, with determination and a deep sense of mission," he added. "We will not stop."

"The air crews are carrying out their mission far from Israel, at high risk, even as the enemy’s air defense systems launched dozens of surface-to-air missiles at them."

Colonel A. emphasized that technicians and maintenance crews are ensuring that each aircraft returns to the skies in peak operational condition. Praising the teams, he said, "The maintenance personnel work courageously under fire, arming, fueling, and making sure the planes are ready to fly at any hour. I salute the Air Force and base personnel for their strength and the values they demonstrate."