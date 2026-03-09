Education Minister Yoav Kisch held a Zoom call Monday morning with dozens of local authority heads and representatives of local government, during which he presented the Education Ministry’s policy for a gradual reopening of the education system during the war.

The minister noted that based on past experience, each municipality has unique characteristics, and therefore the education system will operate with a differential approach tailored to local situations. According to Kisch, a gradual reopening of schools may be possible as early as this week in places where the security situation and protective infrastructure allow it, and subject to Home Front Command guidelines.

According to the framework presented, the education system will reopen in areas defined by the Home Front Command as "yellow zones." Municipalities that request exceptions and receive approval from the Home Front Command will be reviewed and will likely also receive approval from the Education Ministry.

Kisch also noted that in places where schools reopen, local authorities will be required to provide solutions for the young children of education staff and teachers if they do not have educational frameworks, in order to enable staff to return to regular activity.

Due to the complexity and risk involved in transporting special education students during this period, the minister announced that in the first stage transportation for special education students will be the responsibility of parents, as was done in previous emergency situations.

Kisch also clarified that on Tuesday studies will take place through remote learning only, with no in-person classes.

"The security and safety of students and education staff are our top priorities," he said. "I am listening and attentive to the heads of local authorities with whom I maintain continuous daily contact, and I am aware of all the issues and challenges on the ground. The Education Ministry is providing ongoing support and will assist in the gradual reopening of the education system. Each municipality has different challenges and characteristics, and therefore unique educational solutions are required for each one."

"We will continue to maintain close contact with the Home Front Command and local authorities and will update the public on any developments," he promised.

Kisch also said the Ministry will continue to ensure a 24-hour preparation period for municipalities from the moment the Home Front Command authorizes reopening.