The US military is "locked and ready" for a wide-scale war against Iran, senior Israeli officials told Walla!.

The officials told Walla! that, contrary to previous assessments, the US administration is not waiting for the arrival of the Ford aircraft carrier in the region, since the forces already in the Middle East are sufficient to begin a very large-scale attack. This includes naval and air assets, some of which have not yet been publicly disclosed, and which can enable action against Iran.

Israeli officials believe that Iran is trying to buy time in its dealings with the US, while developing ballistic missiles that threaten not only Israel but also European countries.

In Jerusalem, officials are confident that the US is closer to launching an attack than reaching an agreement with Iran, and therefore the IDF is fully preparing to defend the home front. An accelerated process is underway to prepare for an attack, with many air defense systems deployed to the Middle East, and all US forces in the region are on high alert.

The officials also estimated that the coming days will be critical, warning, "If there is further delay, [US President Donald] Trump may back off from the idea of an attack," the officials warn.

Meanwhile, Kan Reshet Bet reported that the IDF estimates that Israel will receive prior warning of an attack if a US decision is made for military action against Iran, but the public will not be exposed to the information, so as to prevent leaks.

According to the report, quiet operational preparations, similar to Operation Rising Lion, will be carried out.

IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin, sought to calm the situation, stating: "Negotiations are ongoing, and the IDF has been prepared for maximum defense for a long time. If we are attacked, we will respond with strength."

"There is no change in the security assessment, and if there is, we will update through the IDF spokesperson and the Home Front Command. There is no reason for unnecessary panic."