Israel Police and Border Police bomb disposal units located a warhead of a missile interceptor in Modi'in Illit, hidden inside a residential home, after it was taken from a crash site following Monday’s missile attack.

The incident began when a Border Police bomb disposal technician, who was handling the fall-out site from Monday’s missile barrage, noticed that the most dangerous part of the missile interceptor was missing.

Modi'in Illit police quickly launched an investigation, leading to the identification of a suspect at his home.

Due to the immediate risk that the warhead would explode, several nearby buildings were evacuated until bomb disposal teams arrived. The item was safely collected by the sappers and transferred for controlled destruction.

Israel Police emphasized that the public should "avoid arriving at sites and approaching or touching debris that may contain explosive materials. Moreover, there is a strict prohibition against collecting remnants and weapon parts due to the life-threatening danger they pose until they are safely handled by bomb disposal teams."

Israel Police urged the public: "Report the location of suspicious items immediately to the emergency police hotline and distance curious onlookers. Civic discipline saves lives."