A fragment from a cluster bomb penetrated the roof of a building Thursday night and punched a hole in the ceiling of an apartment on the top floor. Footage from the scene shows the damage inside the home.

The family living in the apartment was unharmed after following safety instructions and going down to a shelter when the siren sounded.

According to one of the residents, the family immediately went to the shelter after hearing the alert. A short time later, the fragment struck the building’s roof and entered the apartment.

The resident noted that thanks to following the safety guidelines and entering the shelter in time, the family was not injured despite the damage caused to the apartment.

A cluster missile releases around 22 small bomblets at an altitude of about seven kilometers above the target area, dispersing them across a wide zone. The bomblets cannot penetrate reinforced safe rooms but can still cause injuries and damage.

