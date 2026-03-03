Senior Likud officials claim that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to push for early elections in June, should the campaign against Iran be successful, Yediot Aharonot reported Tuesday morning.

According to these officials, the goal of the move is to capitalize on the momentum surrounding the war with Iran and attempt to sideline other political issues in favor of the campaign's achievements.

However, they note that discussions on the matter are being held quietly, as the Prime Minister does not want to be accused of using political considerations to guide the war against Iran. The officials suggest that there is a high likelihood that footage of Netanyahu visiting missile strike sites will be incorporated into the next election campaign.

According to estimates, the date Netanyahu is aiming for is the end of June.

Therefore, if he decides to call for elections immediately after the war, a snap election could be held in June, after US President Donald Trump visits Israel on Independence Day and receives the Israel Prize in Jerusalem.