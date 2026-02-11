The Arab-Israeli Israel advocacy activist Yoseph Haddad, who is currently considering running in the next Knesset elections, could receive four seats, which rely on votes from both the Netanyahu bloc and the opposition bloc, according to a survey by the Midgam Institute, conducted by CEO Mano Geva.

According to the survey data, if the elections were held today, a party led by him would cross the threshold with four seats. Haddad's votes come from the Likud, Otzma Yehudit, and even from the list of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

In the same climate that Haddad is running in, parties like the "Blue and White" and "Religious Zionism" parties are below the threshold.

Another survey by Midgam that examined a new party led by Ofer Winter found that, compared to Haddad's party, it does not pass the threshold and reaches only 2%.

In the Jewish sector, Haddad enjoys 73% support. In the Arab sector, on the other hand, 12% express support for him.

Haddad burst into consciousness during the war and became a prominent and well-known voice on social networks and television screens. In 2006, he was seriously injured in the Second Lebanon War.

This week, Haddad is on an informational campaign in Munich and is expected to speak at a rally in support of the Iranian people to demand the overthrow of the regime.

Haddad's representative stated that he is "busy acting and fighting for the State of Israel in every arena in which he can influence, and all options are on the table."