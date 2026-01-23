If elections were held today, the anti-Netanyahu bloc would win a narrow majority, allowing them to form a government without the haredi parties, a Maariv poll showed.

The Friday poll, conducted by Dr. Menachem Lazar and Panel4All, indicated that if elections were held now, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party would win 25 seats, followed by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's party with 23 seats.

Gadi Eisenkot's "Yashar!" would be third-largest in the Knesset with 11 seats, and four parties would win nine seats each: Otzma Yehudit, the Democrats, Yesh Atid, and Yisrael Beytenu.

Sephardic-haredi Shas would win eight seats, and Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would win seven seats. Hadash-Ta'al and United Arab List (Ra'am) would win five seats each.

The "Reservists" party, Blue and White, Religious Zionism, and the Arab Balad party would fail to pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the coalition parties would win 49 Knesset seats, while the center-left parties would win 61 Knesset seats. The remaining 10 seats would go to the Arab parties, which traditionally do not join either coalition.