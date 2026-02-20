Disagreements between the leaders of Israel's left-wing parties have led to changes in the internal composition of their bloc, but failed to grant them a majority, a new poll revealed.

The poll, conducted by Lazar Research and published Friday morning by Maariv, showed that if elections were held today, neither bloc would be able to form a coalition on its own.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 26 Knesset seats, making it the largest in the Knesset, while former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's party would win 20 Knesset seats.

Third-largest in the Knesset would be MK Gadi Eisenkot's "Yashar!" party, with 13 seats, and the "Democrats," a Labor-Meretz merger, would win 11 seats.

Among the smaller parties, Otzma Yehudit would win nine seats, and three parties - Yisrael Beytenu, Shas, and Yesh Atid - would win eight seats each. United Torah Judaism (UTJ), the Ashkenazic-haredi joint list uniting Agudat Yisrael and Degel Hatorah, would win seven seats.

Smallest in the Knesset would be the Arab parties, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am (United Arab List), with five seats each.

Religious Zionism, Blue and White party, Yoaz Hendel's "Reservists" party, and the Arab "Balad" party would all fail to pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the current coalition parties are expected to win 50 Knesset seats, while the center-left bloc would win 60 seats. The remaining 10 seats would be held by the Arab parties, which traditionally do not join any coalition.