In an interview on Fox News, Nikki Haley, former US Ambassador to the UN and former governor of Carolina, spoke about the US and Israeli partnership in fighting against the Iranian regime.

Haley said that, “This is one history-defining moment, but this is also a legacy-defining moment for President Trump and the Trump administration. This was something that needed to happen. Our prayers are first to the innocents on the ground. But, the only thing mightier than our amazing US military is when you combine that amazing US military with the Israeli military."

“This is a war of good versus evil," she continued. “What you saw was the US went in. what I’m sure they did was go into an operation where the first thing they wanted to do was disable the communications among the Iranian leaders. The second thing is to go after those launchers. There is a about 300 Iranian launchers that send those ballistic missiles, so trying to take care of that all while the Israelis were going after the Iranian Revolution Guard, their leadership. To be able to go after the Ayatollah, to be able to go after the head of the defense, the head of the intelligence that they have there as well and to be able to eliminate them. This is a joint force of action. But this is something that really had to happen."

“I know that they had negotiations, but the amount of force that was sent over to the region, you knew that there had to be something. You don’t send that much if you don’t have a plan in action. I think that what you saw here is they gave the Iranian regime a chance. They attempted to do diplomacy and the Iranian regime did what they always do. They lie, they cheat, they never tell the truth, and they always want to make sure in the back of their minds, they want to harm people."

“We saw this when we got out of the Iranian deal years ago, that they were cheating then, I think that they were trying to get away with cheating now. I think that the Trump administration saw through that. Overall a very strong day for the US military and for the Trump administration."