תקיפת משאית שעליה משגרי טילים דובר צה"ל

This evening (Monday), the Israeli Air Force completed three large waves of strikes in western Iran, as part of efforts to target the Iranian regime's fire array systems and deepen the IDF's air control in the region.

During the strikes, hundreds of munitions were deployed against dozens of missile launchers, defense systems, and other firepower units in use by the regime.

The IDF noted that so far, dozens of strikes have been completed against the regime's ballistic missile systems and defense systems, with the aim of reducing the missile fire directed at Israel.

Simultaneously, the Israeli Air Force, guided by the Intelligence Directorate, attacked dozens of Iranian regime command centers in the heart of Tehran.

Among the targets attacked: command centers and bases of the internal security forces responsible for suppressing protests against the regime, more than ten command centers of the Iranian Ministry, the regime's central intelligence body, as well as the command center of the "Quds Force" unit. The strikes were aimed at command centers where the activity of regime soldiers was identified.

In parallel, attacks continued against ground-to-ground missile launchers, weapons production sites, and additional targets of the Revolutionary Guards.

The IDF emphasized that the strikes are deepening the damage to the Iranian regime and that they will continue to act to eliminate any threat and maintain the security of Israeli civilians.