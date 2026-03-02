Dramatic footage: Fighter pilot dodges Iranian missile IDF Spokesperson

The IDF released footage this evening (Monday) showing a fighter pilot who attacked in Iran as part of Operation "Roaring Lion" and dodged an Iranian missile launched at him.

The pilot can be heard saying: "Another launch, it's diverting us, rising above the clouds," as he detects the threat and moves away from it.

Earlier, the military revealed that the Israeli Air Force, with precise intelligence guidance from the IDF Intelligence Directorate and in collaboration with the Operations Directorate, has attacked more than 600 Iranian regime terror infrastructures using about 2,500 munitions, including: more than 20 targets from the Iranian security leadership, more than 150 ballistic missiles, and over 200 Iranian defense systems.

In the past 24 hours, the IDF has been making multi-front efforts across all theaters, and so far, about 30 terror infrastructures have been attacked in Lebanon.

The IDF noted that the goal is to reduce the amount of fire directed at Israel. "We are tracking the launchers numerically, and we want to reduce the fire on the home front. The IDF knows how much is left and is working on it; it's a core mission, and there is still work to be done. In the end, it takes time, it's not a matter of a day or two. On the other hand, we are aware of the significance of the duration of the campaign on the home front, but it takes time; it's not something that will be solved this week."

"Since Hezbollah joined the campaign tonight, the IDF has been attacking in Beirut and southern Lebanon, striking the terror organization. "Regarding a ground invasion, we are prepared for everything, and time is a significant factor, everything is on the table. Currently, the directive is to strike Hezbollah hard," the IDF noted.