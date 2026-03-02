The IDF on Monday completed a wave of strikes against the Al-Quard Al-Hassan Association, which funds the Hezbollah terrorist organization throughout Lebanon.

The Al-Quard Al-Hassan Association has operated for years as a key civilian financial institution in Lebanon. However, in reality the Al-Quard Al-Hassan Association leverages civilian funds to support terrorist activity, providing financial services for the Hezbollah terrorist organization and its terrorists.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization has built a financial network that operates in parallel to the the legal Lebanese financial network in order to fund and advance Hezbollah's goals. This network relies on the Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association to deposit funds, conduct payroll for the Hezbollah terrorist salaries, and even facilitate funding transfers from Iran.

These funds are used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to purchase weapons and weapon production materials, and to pay terrorist salaries to support their terrorist activities. For many years now, the people of Lebanon have experienced a financial and humanitarian crisis that is being exploited by the Hezbollah terrorist organization. The terrorist organization aggravates the crisis, taking advantage of the population's weak socioeconomic position to deepen the population's dependency and shore up its military presence.

"Hezbollah's financial rehabilitation attempts and the Al-Quard Al-Hassan Association operations are a blatant threat to the people of Israel," the IDF stressed, adding that it "will continue to operate with force against the Hezbollah terrorist organization."