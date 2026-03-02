Following the launch of Operation Roaring Lion, a joint strike by Israel and the United States against Iranian terrorist infrastructure, World Zionist Organization Chairman Yaakov Hagoel issued an official communique to Jewish communities across the globe.

Addressing Jewish communities in the US, Europe, Australia, and the Gulf regions, Hagoel affirmed the necessity of the military campaign and called for the liberation of the Iranian people from their current regime.

"Israel and the United States, as determined allies, carried out a targeted strike against terrorist infrastructure in Iran in order to defend our citizens and preserve stability in the Middle East," Hagoel stated.

He noted that since the operation began, Israel has been under continuous missile attack, specifically citing a strike in the city of Beit Shemesh that resulted in the deaths of nine civilians.

"Nine innocent civilians were murdered in the city of Beit Shemesh," Hagoel noted. "Not soldiers on a battlefield. Civilians in their homes. This is a crime. It is state-sponsored terror. And it is a painful reminder of a truth we must never suppress: there are those who seek our destruction. And we will continue to choose life."

Drawing a direct parallel to the upcoming holiday of Purim, Hagoel emphasized that Jewish history is repeating itself in the present day: "We are reminded that the Jewish story is not a distant legend. Then, too, a small and scattered people faced a decree of annihilation. Then, too, it seemed that all was lost. But the people stood together and history turned."

"From Jerusalem to New York, from Paris to Melbourne, our voice must be clear and unwavering: A terror regime that openly seeks our destruction must be dismantled. The Jewish people live, stand tall, and will never apologize for our right to live securely in our homeland."

Hagoel also underscored that the era of Jewish vulnerability has passed, stating, "We are no longer a defenseless people. We have a sovereign state, a strong army, a resilient society, and unwavering faith in the justice of our cause." He expressed support for the families of the bereaved, offered prayers for the wounded, and voiced pride in the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces.

In his concluding remarks, Hagoel warned that the threat from Tehran also extends to Jewish communities worldwide.

"We entered this campaign not by choice but by necessity," he stressed. "Our war is with the regime that rules Iran, not with the Iranian people. We must remember and remind the world that the Iranian people themselves deserve a future free from this tyranny." Hagoel closed the letter by reiterating the power of unity, promising: "We will defend our lives. We will stand together. And when the Jewish people are united, reality itself can change."