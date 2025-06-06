An all-time record 230,257 votes were recorded in the election for United States delegates to the 39th World Zionist Congress, according to preliminary results released by the American Zionist Movement (AZM), the umbrella Zionist Federation in the U.S. which administers the voting.

The preliminary results released on Thursday confirm that participation in the 2025 election, which took place from March 10-May 4, 2025, marked an over 86% increase from the 123,575 votes in the most recent U.S. election in 2020. In this year’s election, 224,237 valid votes were cast online, and 6,020 valid votes were mailed in via paper ballots. AZM released the initial results following the completion of tabulation of all paper ballots this week and decisions of the Area Election Committee (AEC), which oversees the election process, at its meeting today.

The 152 delegates elected from the U.S. — amounting to approximately one-third of the 525 Congress delegates — will join others from around the world to make key decisions regarding the allocation of over $1 billion annually in support of Israel and world Jewry.

“American Jews have spoken — through their record-breaking turnout in the 2025 World Zionist Congress election, they have powerfully demonstrated that Zionism in the United States is not only alive and well but stronger than ever,” said Herbert Block, Executive Director of AZM. “Thanks to this historic participation in the election, U.S. Jewry is poised to make an indelible mark when the World Zionist Congress gathers in October.”

World Zionist Organization chairman Yaakov Hagoel stated, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the remarkable participation of nearly a quarter of a million American Jews in the elections for the World Zionist Congress. This record-breaking turnout reflects the strength, responsibility, and deep commitment of the American Jewish community to the future of the Jewish people and the strengthening of the State of Israel."

"For the first time, the conservative and right-wing bloc has achieved a clear majority. This is a historic moment in which American Jewry has voiced a strong stand — for proud Zionism, for tradition, and for bringing hearts together.

"I wish to express my sincere gratitude to all the activists, leaders, and supporters who took part in this monumental effort. The elections are only the beginning — now is the time to join forces, to bridge divides within our people, and to act together for Am Yisrael, Eretz Yisrael, and the heritage of Israel.

"The trauma and consequences of October 7th have made it clear that the Jewish people face historic, existential threats — and that we must rise to meet them with unity and resolve. This is a moment of opportunity to advance a leadership that heals and unites, and that understands that the true strength of the Jewish people lies in its unity and its ability to rally around shared values,” Hagoel said.

A record 22 slates representing diverse political beliefs, religious denominations, and cultural traditions competed in the election, which is held once every five years. This represented a 57% surge from the 14 American slates that won seats in the Congress in 2020.

The preliminary tally of votes by slate in the 2025 U.S. World Zionist Congress election is as follows:

VOTE REFORM 47,887

Am Yisrael Chai: Investing in Jewish leadership, fulfilling our destiny 31,765

Eretz HaKodesh: Protecting the Kedusha and Mesorah of Eretz Yisrael 29,159

MERCAZ USA: The Voice of Conservative/Masorti Judaism 27,893

ORTHODOX ISRAEL COALITION (OIC) - MIZRACHI: On the Frontlines for Israel’s Future 26,975

HATIKVAH: The Progressive Slate - Vote for Change & Hope, Vote for a Better Future in Israel 11,537

ZOA Coalition: The 30+ Leading Orgs Defending Jews-Students-Israel-Judea-Samaria 8,511

Aish Ha’amb 6,649

VISION 6,201

Israeli American Council (IAC): A Coast to Coast Community with Israel at Heart and Spirit 5,344

Kol Israel - Standing Together to Strengthen Israel and the Jewish People 5,314

AID Coalition (America-Israel Democracy): The Israeli-American Voice to Rebuild Israel 4,880

Beyachad - TOGETHER FOR ISRAEL 3,238

SHAS 2,658

Israel365 Action - Vote AGAINST the two state “solution” and FOR Judea and Samaria 2,339

Dorshei Torah V’Tzion: Torah and Israel for the Future of All Jews 1,946

The Jewish Future ─ Centrist Liberal Zionism 1,794

Achdut Israel 1,592

American Forum for Israel 1,539

ANU: A New Union - A NextGen Big Tent for the Jewish American Consensus 1,509

Herut North America - The Jabotinsky Movement 1,109

Americans 4 Israel: Strength Through Unity 385