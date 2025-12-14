Rabbi Doron Perez, President of the World Zionist Organization, issued a statement following the murderous shooting attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia, expressing deep grief and solidarity with the local Jewish community.

"Our hearts are bleeding in pain for every member of the Jewish community killed in Sydney and to the extended Sydney Jewish community," Rabbi Perez said.

He emphasized the bond between Jewish communities worldwide, stating, "Just as you have stood by us for over 26 months of difficulty in Israel, we pray and stand together with you as our brothers and sisters, in solidarity and prayer at this painful time." He added, "We may be the smallest nation, but we are the biggest family. We are interlinked in our historic covenant of fate, family and solidarity."

Addressing the Australian government and other global leaders, Rabbi Perez said that those who have failed to recognize and deter what he described as an escalating threat from terror and incitement must confront the consequences. "You must accept that this is the horrific and tragic result," he stated.

Rabbi Perez questioned how such an attack could take place during a Jewish holiday celebrating religious freedom in a democratic country. "How can it be that on a Jewish holiday celebrating religious freedom in a democratic country, which is entrusted to enshrine personal and religious freedom for all its citizens, that such a slaughter of innocents can happen at the hands of blood-thirsty terrorists?" he asked.

He further warned of what he described as the growing danger of Antisemitism under the guise of anti-Zionism, asking, "How much blood needs to be spilled before the dangerous scourge of Antisemitism in the guise of Anti-Zionism is taken seriously by the decision makers?"

Rabbi Perez concluded by calling on authorities worldwide to act immediately to protect Jewish communities. "We also call on all relevant authorities across the globe to immediately and effectively implement the necessary security and civil defense measures so that every Jewish community will be safe," he said.