The 39th World Zionist Congress has overwhelmingly elected Rabbi Doron Perez and Yaakov Hagoel to serve as chairmen of the Zionist Executive of the World Zionist Organization (WZO), with each set to hold the position for half a term.

The newly elected leadership was approved by a decisive vote of 480 in favor, 14 against, and 5 abstentions. Dr. Yizhar Hess was chosen to serve as deputy and acting chairman.

Rabbi Doron Perez, 55, was born in South Africa and currently chairs the World Mizrachi Movement. He is a member of the WZO Executive, leads the Department for Spiritual Services in the Diaspora, and sits on the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency for Israel. Rabbi Perez recently lost his son, IDF hero Captain Daniel Perez z”l, who was killed and abducted to Gaza during the "Swords of Iron" War. His body was returned and laid to rest in recent weeks.

Yaakov Hagoel, 54, born in Israel, currently serves as chairman of the World Zionist Organization. His previous roles include deputy chairman of the Zionist Executive, head of the Department for Israel and Combating Antisemitism, and Chairman of the World Betar Movement. He also acted as chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel between 2021 and 2022.

The elections in the Diaspora for the World Zionist Congress drew a record turnout, with around 265,000 Jews participating and expressing their dedication to the future of the Jewish People, the State of Israel, and Israel-Diaspora relations.

The World Zionist Congress is regarded as the highest legislative and decision-making body of the WZO, often referred to as a "global Jewish parliament." It plays a central role in shaping Zionist policy, reinforcing the connection between Israel and Jewish communities worldwide, and promoting Zionist ideals in the modern era.