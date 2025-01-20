There was a dramatic 340% increase in total antisemitic incidents worldwide in 2024 compared to 2022, and nearly a 100% increase compared to 2023, the World Zionist Organization and The Jewish Agency for Israel revealed in their annual report on the state of global antisemitism presented to Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

In advance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day and following a year marked by extreme antisemitic incidents, the organizations presented the report in a special event held at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. The report was submitted by the Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, Yaakov Hagoel, and the Chairman of The Jewish Agency, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog, along with Dr. Raheli Baratz, Head of the Department for Combating Antisemitism and Community Resilience at the World Zionist Organization, and Yigal Palmor, Director of International Relations at The Jewish Agency.

The report highlights the primary trends in global antisemitism and compares the situation between 2022 and 2024. The choice of 2022 as the methodological reference year was due to its status as a year without exceptional events affecting the level of global antisemitism, unlike 2023, which was significantly impacted by the events of October 7 and their aftermath. The year 2024 emerged as a peak year for antisemitic incidents in most of the surveyed countries.

Key Findings of the Report:

North America: The situation is particularly alarming. In the United States, there was a 288% increase in antisemitic incidents, peaking in April 2024. The incidents included severe acts of violence, such as the murder of Dr. Ben Harouni in San Jose, California; attacks on synagogues; and violence in educational institutions. The American political arena was also affected, with attacks on Jewish candidates from both parties and harassment at polling stations. In Canada, the situation is even more severe, with a 562% increase in antisemitic incidents, a quarter of which were violent.

Europe: The trends are equally concerning. In France, there was an increase of over 350% in antisemitic incidents, with 28% involving violence. A comprehensive public opinion survey showed that 64% of French people believe that Jews have reason to fear for their lives in the country. In the United Kingdom, there was a 450% increase in antisemitic incidents, with almost 2,000 incidents in the first half of 2024 alone.

Far East: There has been a troubling emergence of “new” antisemitism. In China, social media platforms were flooded with antisemitic content and conspiracy theories, including Holocaust denial and comparisons to Hitler. The Israeli embassy in China described the situation as a “tsunami” of hostility. In Japan and Taiwan, there were anti-Israel protests and Nazi gestures, a new phenomenon in the region.

Latin America: The situation is complex and varied. In Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s statements led to a diplomatic crisis with Israel, but also to a wave of antisemitic expressions on social media. In Chile, there was a 325% increase in antisemitic incidents, while Argentina saw a slight decrease in reported incidents, although there are concerns about future economic-related antagonism.

South Africa: There was a 185% increase in antisemitic incidents, with clear antisemitic expressions accompanied by calls for boycotts of Israel and anti-Israel propaganda. It is noted that there may be underreporting in South Africa due to a lack of registration and reporting of incidents, and the actual number of antisemitic incidents is likely higher.

Australia: There was a sharp 387% increase in antisemitic incidents, with a combination of antisemitic demonstrations and anti-Israel propaganda. Incidents included synagogue arson, property vandalism, and physical assaults.

Former Soviet Union: The year 2024 was marked by a significant escalation in anti-Jewish and anti-Israel rhetoric. The tragic event at Crocus City Hall near Moscow, where 145 people were killed, became fertile ground for spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories, especially on social media. A series of violent attacks in Dagestan in June 2024, including the burning of synagogues and churches and the murder of 22 people, was accompanied by a widespread online incitement campaign. In Lithuania, an openly antisemitic party won third place in the parliament and even received ministerial portfolios.

Arab and Muslim world: Iran continues to lead an extreme antisemitic line, combining the denial of Israel’s right to exist with extensive anti-Jewish propaganda and support for terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah and Hamas. The struggle against Israel has become a central component in shaping Iranian political identity and has significantly influenced the spread of hate and antisemitic conspiracy theories. In contrast, countries like Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates are taking a more pragmatic approach at the government level, although public opinion does not necessarily align with the moderation displayed by their leaders.

Global event analysis: Antisemitic propaganda leads with more than 41% of all incidents, while violent events account for about 15.5% of documented cases. About a quarter of the incidents are directly related to Israeli policy and the Middle East conflict. There is a significant increase in the use of social media to spread antisemitic content, often linked to anti-Israel protests.

Impact on Jewish communities: The impact on Jewish communities worldwide is profound and wide ranging. There has been a significant reduction in community activities, increased security measures, and changes in daily life patterns, including the concealment of Jewish symbols in public spaces. Government responses vary, from full support in combating antisemitism to indifference and even open hostility.

Digital antisemitism: The year 2024 marks a severe turning point in the spread of antisemitism in the digital space, with a more than 300% increase in antisemitic content compared to the previous year. Analysis of antisemitic content patterns shows that classical antisemitism accounts for 38.5% of reported content, Holocaust denial accounts for 21.1%, and anti-Israel and anti-Zionist content accounts for 15.4%. A significant phenomenon identified is the increasing use of the term “Zionism” and its derivatives as a cover for traditional antisemitic expressions, leading Meta to recognize anti-Zionism as a form of antisemitism in certain contexts.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, said: "In advance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, I received a report prepared by The Jewish Agency and the World Zionist Organization with an overview of the state of antisemitism in 2024. The report indicates a serious increase in antisemitism worldwide. Social networks have become central platforms for spreading hatred and antisemitism under the guise of freedom of expression. Calls to boycott Israel, especially when combined with ancient and ugly hatred against the Jewish people, are rapidly degenerating into violent outbursts to the point of harming Jewish property, body, and soul. I emphasize again: the hatred of antisemitism never ends with Jews alone and is a threat to democracy and the entire free world. All governments of the world must act together to combat the phenomenon and educate for dialogue, tolerance, and mutual respect."

Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, Yaakov Hagoel, said: “The report reveals an unprecedented rise in antisemitic incidents worldwide. Hatred that crosses borders and expands on the global stage through violence, propaganda, and incitement. In the Palestinian Authority, they continue to amplify hatred against Jews and the State of Israel, feeding antisemitic content in textbooks and the media, raising a generation that sanctifies death, terror, and hatred. History has taught us repeatedly – antisemitism may start with Jews, but it never ends with them. The next stop is the entire Western world, which is under threat of the values it claims to represent. The World Zionist Organization calls on world leaders to unmask antisemitic organizations, act against them, denounce incitement, and protect Jewish communities from any threat.”

Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog, said: “The mission of The Jewish Agency is clearer than ever at this time – strengthening the bond and mutual responsibility between Israel and the global Jewish community. Not only are we fighting antisemitism; we are seeking to ensure a better and more inclusive reality, one in which every Jew in the world can feel secure and proud of their Jewish identity. The Jewish Agency’s Shlichim and representatives around the world are working with Jewish communities, supporting and strengthening them. We will continue to fight valiantly to ensure our existence, not out of hatred for our enemies, but out of love and with the aim of building an exemplary society that strives for excellence and never leaves the weak behind.”

Dr. Raheli Baratz, Head of the Department for Combating Antisemitism at the World Zionist Organization and author of the report, said: “The 2024 Antisemitism Report reveals a disturbing phenomenon of the development of a new antisemitic language disguising itself behind a veil of legitimacy. The 340% increase in antisemitic incidents poses a real threat to the foundations of Western democracy, where the new antisemitic discourse erodes the fundamental values of democratic society and creates cracks in the wall of pluralism and tolerance.”

Additionally, Dr. Baratz highlighted the phenomenon in which “anti-Zionism” serves as a modern guise for classical antisemitism.

“The data shows that while traditional antisemitic expressions are being pushed to the margins, the term ‘Zionism’ and its derivatives have become a new code for expressing hatred towards Jews,” Dr. Baratz stated. “This is not a coincidence — it is a deliberate change in language aimed at making antisemitism socially acceptable. When a person or organization uses the term ‘anti-Zionist,’ they are often not expressing a legitimate political position but rather are reviving historical antisemitic patterns under a contemporary guise of legitimacy. It is important to see the trend of semantic change as a warning light not only for the Jewish community but for any democratic society striving to maintain its values.”