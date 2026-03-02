Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday morning responded to Hezbollah's launches towards Israel, promising that the Lebanon-based terror group will pay a heavy price.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization will pay a heavy price for firing toward Israel, and Naim Qassem, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, who decided on the launch under Iranian pressure, is now a marked target for elimination," Katz warned.

"Whoever follows in Khamenei’s path will soon find himself alongside him in the depths of hell with the rest of the eliminated members of the axis of evil. We will not return to the rules of engagement that existed before October 7 and will defend the residents of the north and all citizens of the State of Israel with full force."

He added, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have instructed the IDF to act forcefully against Hezbollah, while continuing to carry out the primary objective: crushing and defeating the Iranian terrorist regime and neutralizing its capabilities in Operation Roaring Lion, in order to remove the threats over the State of Israel and enable the citizens of Iran to rise up against it and overthrow it."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began striking targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization across Lebanon early Monday after rockets were fired toward Israeli territory.

In a statement, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, "In response to Hezbollah's projectile fire toward the State of Israel, the IDF is currently striking Hezbollah targets." The statement added that Hezbollah "is operating on behalf of the Iranian regime" and that the IDF "will operate against Hezbollah’s decision to join the campaign" and will not allow harm to civilians in northern Israel.

The IDF said it had prepared for such a scenario as part of Operation ‘Roaring Lion’ and is ready for continued offensive and defensive activity. IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir conducted a situational assessment and approved further operational plans. He said, "Hezbollah opened a campaign against Israel overnight, and is fully responsible for any escalation," adding that any threat to Israel’s security would "pay a heavy price."

Later reports indicated that the IDF struck senior Hezbollah terrorists in the Beirut area as well as a central Hezbollah terrorist in southern Lebanon.

The IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson issued an evacuation warning for 53 villages in southern Lebanon, urging residents to leave their homes immediately and move at least 1,000 meters away from areas where Hezbollah operatives or facilities are located.

Sirens sounded around 1:00 a.m. in Haifa and nearby communities following launches from Lebanon. Three rockets were fired in the barrage, one intercepted and two falling in open areas. Magen David Adom reported no injuries.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching UAVs and rockets toward Israeli territory, describing the attack as a response to Israeli strikes and following the elimination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The organization said it targeted a military site south of Haifa.

This marked the first time Hezbollah has fired missiles toward Israel since the ceasefire in Lebanon took effect in November 2024.