תקיפות חיל האוויר באיראן דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Monday morning reported that the Israeli Air Force is continuing to conduct strikes across Iran and to neutralize launchers. As part of the announcement, footage from the strikes conducted inside Iranian territory was released.

Additionally, the IDF Spokesperson attached documentation showing Israeli Air Force aircraft landing after completing the strikes in Tehran.

המטוסים נוחים בשלום דובר צה"ל

The Israeli footage joins videos released overnight by the US military showing the destruction of Iranian drones and a fighter jet. The videos depict precise strikes on an Iranian fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles.

On Sunday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) published footage of its strikes on Iran’s ballistic missile program as part of Operation Epic Fury.

"The Iranian regime's reckless use and proliferation of ballistic missiles have been a dangerous threat for decades. Now, at the President's direction, US forces are eliminating the threat," it said.

It later published additional footage of strikes in Iran and wrote, "US forces are taking bold action to eliminate imminent threats posed by the Iranian regime. Strikes continue."