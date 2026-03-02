Ashdod Mayor Dr. Yehiel Lasri on Sunday evening issued an update to residents following a situational assessment, outlining clear instructions ahead of Purim: The Megillah reading will be held exclusively in private homes this year, and synagogues are not to be opened under any circumstances.

“This is a matter of pikuach nefesh (preservation of human life)," Lasri emphasized. “This year, we will fulfill the obligation of reading the Megillah in our private homes, each family in its own home. With God’s help, we will once again celebrate together in large gatherings."

Lasri opened his remarks by expressing condolences to the families of those killed in an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. He noted that the incident is still under investigation in order to draw the necessary conclusions.

He added that municipal forces were required earlier in the day to disperse gatherings of teenagers in public parks and in the Gan Ha’Ir area. “I urgently ask parents to instruct children and youth to avoid congregating. There is a real danger to life in the event of a missile strike," he said.