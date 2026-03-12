Education Minister Yoav Kisch on Thursday morning that schools in some southern communities will not resume before Monday, even if an early decision is made to return to routine.

According to him, the opening of the education system requires advance guidance to allow local authorities and educational staff to prepare.

"For the education system to open on Sunday, prior guidance is needed to allow the system to prepare, at least 24 hours in advance," he explained.

He added that if the Home Front Command’s directive is received only on Saturday night, the opening of educational institutions in approved areas will only be possible on Monday.

Kisch also explained that the Education Ministry had asked the Home Front Command to bring the decision forward, to give local authorities and the education system enough time to prepare.

"In any case, this applies only to authorities and areas approved by the Home Front Command and according to the wishes and preparations of local authority leaders," he said.

At the same time, the Minister clarified that in the north and center of the country, the return to school is not on the agenda at this stage, and students in these areas are expected to continue remote learning through next week.