US intelligence assessments indicate that Iran’s leadership remains largely intact and is not at risk of collapse following nearly two weeks of sustained US and Israeli bombardment, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing three sources familiar with the findings.

One of the sources said a “multitude" of intelligence reports provide “consistent analysis that the regime is not in danger" of collapse and “retains control of the Iranian public." The sources spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss classified intelligence assessments.

The most recent report was completed within the last few days, the source said.

The assessments come as political pressure grows over rising oil prices. US President Donald Trump has suggested he will end the Iran operation “soon." However, finding an acceptable conclusion to the conflict could prove difficult if Iran’s hardline leadership remains firmly in power.

The intelligence reporting highlights the continued cohesion of Iran’s clerical leadership despite the elimination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28, the first day of the US and Israeli strikes.

Israeli officials have also acknowledged in closed discussions that there is no certainty the war will lead to the collapse of Iran’s clerical government, a senior Israeli official told Reuters.

The sources emphasized that the situation remains fluid and that developments inside Iran could still change.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Central Intelligence Agency declined to comment. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.