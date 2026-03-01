US President Donald Trump on Sunday commented on the operation in Iran, vowing continued action until all objectives are met.

“Over the past 36 hours, the United States and its partners have launched Operation Epic Fury, one of the largest, most complex, most overwhelming military offensives the world has ever seen," Trump said in a video statement. “Nobody's seen anything like it."

According to the President, US forces “have hit hundreds of targets in Iran, including Revolutionary Guard facilities, Iranian air defense systems." He added, “Just now, it was announced that we knocked out nine ships plus their naval building, all in a matter of literally minutes."

Trump continued and said that “Iran's formerly Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, is dead." He described Khamenei as “this wretched and vile man" who “had the blood of hundreds and even thousands of Americans on his hands and was responsible for the slaughter of countless thousands of innocent people all across many countries."

The President stated that “last night, all over Iran, the voices of the Iranian people could be heard cheering and celebrating in the streets when his death was announced." He also declared that “the entire military command is gone as well," adding that “many of them want to surrender into saving their lives. They want immunity. They're calling by the thousands."

“Combat operations continue at this time in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved. We have very strong objectives," Trump said.

Earlier in the day, US Central Command announced that three US military service members were killed in action. “As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives," the President stated.

“We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen. And sadly, there will likely be more. Before it ends, that's the way it is," he continued, adding, “Likely be more, but we'll do everything possible where that won't be the case. But America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against basically civilization. They have waged war against civilization itself."

Emphasizing cooperation with Israel, Trump said, “Our resolve, and likewise that of Israel, has never been stronger." He added, “America is now again the richest, most powerful nation in the world by far."

Warning against Iran’s military capabilities, the President stated, “An Iranian regime armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons would be a dire threat to every American." He continued, “We cannot allow a nation that raises terrorist armies to possess such weapons would allow them to extort the world to their evil will. Not going to let it happen. We're not happening to us, and we're not going to let it happen to others."

“The United States has the strongest military the world has ever seen. I rebuilt our military in my first term. There's never been a military like we possess. And frankly, there's nobody even close," Trump said, adding that the US is “now using that military for good."

He described the campaign as necessary “not merely to ensure security for our own time and place, but for our children and their children." Calling the actions “right" and “necessary," Trump said they are meant to ensure that Americans “will never have to face a radical, bloodthirsty terrorist regime armed with nuclear weapons and lots of threats."

“For almost 50 years, these wicked extremists have been attacking the United States while chanting the slogan, death to America or death to Israel or both. They are the world's number one state sponsor of terror," he said.

Issuing a direct warning, Trump declared, “I once again urge the Revolutionary Guard, the Iranian military, police to lay down your arms and receive full immunity or face certain death. It will be certain death. Won't be pretty."

He also addressed the Iranian public, saying, “I call upon all Iranian patriots who yearn for freedom to seize this moment to be brave, be bold, be heroic, and take back your country. America is with you."

“I made a promise to you, and I fulfilled that promise. The rest will be up to you, but we'll be there to help," Trump concluded.