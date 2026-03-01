Sources in Israel and Britain confirm that Iran launched two missiles this morning (Sunday) toward Cyprus.

This is an unprecedented incident, constituting the first direct attack by the Islamic Republic against a member state of the European Union.

Israeli officials confirm that the missiles launched toward Cyprus fell into the sea. The missiles were fired toward the island of Cyprus, where Britain operates strategic military bases.

At the Royal Air Force base in Akrotiri on the island, F-35 fighter jets and refueling aircraft are stationed, alongside a broad military presence that includes thousands of troops and advanced radar systems.

British Defense Secretary John Healey clarified that London assesses the missiles were not aimed directly at British bases, but emphasized that the very launch demonstrates the “indiscriminate" nature of Iran’s retaliatory actions in the region.

Cyprus has been on high alert in recent weeks out of concern for precisely such a scenario, as Britain maintains thousands of soldiers, aircraft, and advanced radar systems there used to monitor and intercept threats in the Middle East.

At the same time, Secretary Healey noted that approximately 300 British military personnel were located near the impact areas in Bahrain.

In an interview with Sky News, the British defense secretary addressed the elimination of Ali Khamenei in the joint Israeli-American strikes: “Very few people will mourn the Ayatollah’s death."