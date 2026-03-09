As part of the procurement and shipping effort in support of the evolving operations in Iran and Lebanon, the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) is reporting the scope of the aerial airlift underway since the launch of the operation.

Approximately 50 cargo aircraft carrying over 1,000 tons of weaponry, military equipment, and various types of munitions have landed in Israel over the past ten days, and have been transferred to the IDF.

This is a large-scale shipping operation, conducted under fire and in parallel with the advancement of Operation Roaring Lion and preparations for the next phases of the campaign.

The airlift is expected to scale up in the coming period, as directed by Defense Minister Israel Katz and IMOD Director General, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram.

The aerial airlift is led by the IMOD Defense Procurement Directorate (DPD), through its International Shipping Division, the IMOD Missions to the United States and Germany, and the IDF’s Planning Directorate. The Israel Airports Authority and the Israel Civil Aviation Authority are also partners in the operation.